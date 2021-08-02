Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,022,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 128.2% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

