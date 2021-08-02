Burger Swap Price Hits $3.87 on Top Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00009990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,544,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,944 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

