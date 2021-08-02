Burger Swap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.58 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $51.55 million and $6.58 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00009987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,482,834 coins and its circulating supply is 13,107,834 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

