Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

