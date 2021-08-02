Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 1,169,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,974,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

