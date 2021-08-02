BWS Financial Comments on AXT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. AXT has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AXT by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.