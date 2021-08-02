BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. 246,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

