BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 248,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

