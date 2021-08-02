Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 174.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $198.73 million and approximately $83,279.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.50 or 0.00590366 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

