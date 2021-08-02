ByteNext Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $575,454.04 and $56,695.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

