Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $90.54 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $90.54 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00358368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,695,593,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,308,732 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

