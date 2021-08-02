C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets Sells 4,257 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,381,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

