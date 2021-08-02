C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $814,680.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 304,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
