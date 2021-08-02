C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $814,680.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 304,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

