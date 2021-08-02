Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.