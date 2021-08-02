CACHE Gold Price Hits $58.12 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $58.12 or 0.00146414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.17 million and $278,158.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

