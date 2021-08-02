CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.61% of CACI International worth $96,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,626. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.