CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.73

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.73 and last traded at $268.59, with a volume of 1010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CACI International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

