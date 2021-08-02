Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

