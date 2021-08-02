Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.