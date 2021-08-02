Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.