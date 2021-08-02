Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

