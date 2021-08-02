CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,649.26 or 1.00110185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00846144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

