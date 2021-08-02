Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Calavo Growers worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $56.34 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.