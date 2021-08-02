Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Caleres worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $1,480,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 46.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,613. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.