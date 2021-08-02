Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in July

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CFWFF opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $13.38.

CFWFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

