California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

