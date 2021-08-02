California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of GrafTech International worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 1,580,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $16,422,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.