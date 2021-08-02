California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

