California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 149.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of GrafTech International worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.