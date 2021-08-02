California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $3.67 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of PLTK opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

