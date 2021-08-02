California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $358,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 692.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 371,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.