California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 37,382 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in eXp World by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

