California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $3.67 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $22.23 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 92.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

