Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Calix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

