Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

