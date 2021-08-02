Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 3.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 22,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,434,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $7,286,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

