Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

