Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

