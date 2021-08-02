Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

