Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 16,200 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.