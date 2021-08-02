Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.