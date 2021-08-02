Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

