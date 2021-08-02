Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 19,992 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $17.28 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

