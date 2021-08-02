Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,697 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

