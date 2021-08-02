Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of EverQuote worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EverQuote by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

