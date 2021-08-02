Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.25 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE opened at $13.25 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

