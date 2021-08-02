Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

