Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.21 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.