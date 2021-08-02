Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 227,260 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

