Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

